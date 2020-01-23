Oyetola presents staff of office to Alara

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola on Thursday presented staff of office to the newly installed Alara of Ara Kingdom, Oba Olubayo Windapo.

Oba Windapo was elected the 10th Alara of Ara by the kingmakers and officially appointed December 16, 2019.

He was presented with the instrument of appointment amidst funfare and enthusiasm by sons and daughters of the ancient community.

Governor Oyetola urged traditional rulers in their domestic domain to always support government efforts to develop rural communities across the state.

