Upfield, the largest plant-based consumer goods company in the world, has appointed Omotola Oyebanjo as the Head, Corporate Affairs and Communications for Africa.

Omotola Oyebanjo is the immediate past Head of Corporate Communications at Lafarge Africa. She has accrued close to two decades of experience in Corporate, Development and Marketing Communications across FMCG, extractive, marketing and financial industries.

She was the Head, Strategic Communications and Media at Union Bank of Nigeria; Communications Consultant at Aerialview Marketing Communications Africa and Head Corporate Communications at British Council. She also worked in a managerial capacity in the Internal Communications department at Unilever Nigeria.

As a Consultant she has managed accounts such as the Australian Trade Commission, International Breweries, Kia Motors, Haansbro Confectioneries, NISSAN Motors, United Kingdom Education Advisory Services, Edinburgh Napier University Scotland, BPP University and Sheffield Hallam University UK.

Oyebanjo has also been involved in several empowerment programmes for women and young people in Nigeri.

Vanguard

