Owie backs ‘Operation Amotekun’, task other regions on outfit

By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

Former Chief Whip of the Senate, Sir Roland Owie has backed the recently launched South West regional security outfit Operation Amotekun and urged other geo-political zones to emulate the gesture which he said would complement already existing federal government security architecture.

In a statement issued in Benin City yesterday, Owie said the old western region has always taken the lead in terms of development right from the time of the leadership of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

He said the establishment of such regional outfits to carry out quasi-police functions if well regulated and operated would reduce the burden on the Nigerian Police and complement the police efforts and dispel fears that it could be used for personal reasons by some unscrupulous politicians.

He said; “I wish to congratulate the governors of the South West for the launch of AMOTEKUN. The Old Western Region took the lead in Educational and Media development in the 1st Republic and now South West is truly answering their Founding Fathers names.

“I urge the remaining five zones to copy the South West in this regard because. It will go a long way to bring peace which we are all yeaning for to the Country.”

