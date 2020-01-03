Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE— OVER 5000 indigent people in the four council areas of Akoko in Ondo State have benefited from a free medical outreach programmes initiated by a Non-Governmental Organisation, NGO, Miteda Wellness Initiative.

The initiator of the outreach, Mrs. Adefunmilola Williams-Daudu said the programme was specially designed for people living in the rural communities but lacked medical facilities.

Daudu said: “The medical initiative by Miteda Wellness Initiative has helped in reducing deaths among rural inhabitants.

“The NGO attended to all forms of illness and screening, which will include breast cancer examination, diabetes, Hepatitis, oral health, Blood Pressure, eye problems, malaria, free eye glasses and attending to other health challenges.”

Apart from attending to the health of these people in the rural communities, she noted that the NGO has assisted in funding the education of some pupils in some schools.

“This is to assist some indigent students within the community. Some parents cannot afford to provide school uniforms, books and sandals for their wards. We have provided all these for pupils in LA Primary School, Ikaram Akoko.

According to her, government alone cannot cater for the health and education of all its citizens adding that the initiative was introduced by her on the need to give back to the society, during her birthday some seven years ago.

“The number of people who have been coming to the yearly event to get treatment for various ailments had been increasing since then.

“Over 5,000 people had been treated and the programme has been expanding year after year and it has brought health benefits to thousands of people in the area.

Daudu said that medical experts including doctors, nurses, laboratory scientists and other health workers from all parts of the world would be visiting the communities for the three days medical outreach.

She said the medical programme took place at Ikaram Akoko in the Akoko North West local government area of the state. “

“Some of the illness treated free and if there is any need for more medical attention, we will arrange for them and finance it”

Speaking on what had been expended on the project, Daudu said “more than N15 million has been expended on the project by the NGO in the last six years.

Vanguard

