Over 35 people killed in stampede at Soleimani’s funeral

At least 35 people have been killed in a stampede that erupted in the Iranian city of Kerman at the funeral procession for a top commander killed in a US air strike, Iran’s state TV said.

Another 48 people were wounded in Tuesday’s stampede, according to local media reports.

Hundreds of thousands of people had gathered in Kerman for the burial of Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, who was assassinated on Friday near the international airport of Iraq’s capital, Baghdad.

Initial videos posted online showed people lying lifeless on a road, others shouting and trying to help them.

Pirhossein Koulivand, the head of Iran’s emergency medical services, earlier spoke by telephone to state TV and confirmed the stampede took place.

“Unfortunately as a result of the stampede, some of our compatriots have been injured and some have been killed during the funeral processions,” he said.

A procession in Tehran a day earlier drew over one million people, crowding both main thoroughfares and side streets. It saw Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei weep openly as he led funeral prayers in front of Tehran University.

Tuesday’s funeral comes after days of processions that started in the streets of Ahvaz in southwestern Iran, followed by Mashhad in the northwest, the holy city of Qom, and Tehran.

Al Jazeera’s Assed Beig, reporting from Tehran, said that many who were unable to attend gatherings in the previous days have made their way to this final procession that will end with the burial of Soleimani’s remains.

“People are travelling in narrow spaces, going in one direction to that specific graveyard – and that could be one of the reasons as to why a stampede has happened,” Beig said.

The outpouring of grief was an unprecedented honor for a man viewed by Iranians as a national hero for his work leading the Guard’s elite Quds Force.

