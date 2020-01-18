Our democracy, electoral system on trial, Ihedioha speaks again

Kindly Share This Story:

…Says judgment, a mystery

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – Ex-governor of Imo state, Rt.Hon. Emeka Ihedioha has said the Supreme Court judgment nullifying his election has placed the nation’s democracy on trial.

Ihedioha stated this yesterday while playing host to the National Working Committee, NWC, of the Peoples Democratic Party, which paid him a solidarity visit in his Abuja residence.

Decked in light green attire with a trademark green cap to match, Ihedioha was full of life and betrayed no sign of anyone battling psychological pain.

Addressing newsmen, the former lawmaker said the event of last week has thrown up more questions than answers, noting that in the fullness of time, truth would win.

He said: “I believe that that event will define obviously our democracy. I am certain that the judiciary and electoral system are well aware that they are on trial.

“We are as shocked as yourselves; it (judgment) was never anticipated. All legal pundits and democratic watchers never imagined and anticipated it, so for us, it remains a mystery. But we take solace in the Book of Ecclesiastics 3:1 that to everything, there is a season and time for every purpose under heaven.

“And what is fundamental about this is that the facts of the matter as relates to Imo state governorship election is that the foundation of our democratic processes, the elections in Imo were closely monitored, well advertised and everybody in Nigeria followed it through. The results were very clear, the electoral umpire still have the results, and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has stated clearly that the results in question and the figures are not summing up.

“It is not about Emeka Ihedioha, it is not about Imo state. It is about the future of our country and democracy. Its about what do we do tomorrow. Do you go into an electoral process without having an idea?

“It has to be resolved one way or the other. I am calm and we are calm, and that is why you see in Imo, there is calmness. The calmness is coming out of shock, it is coming of belief. It is coming out of the fact that people are saying let us still see, can this be possible? We are waiting for answers and I believe there will be answers.

And despite the loss of the plum seat, Ihedioha said his faith in God remains strong and unwavering.

“We are faithful believers in God and God does not sleep. This will make history in many ways and so this is a historical process, historical action, and I am sure there will be historical answers at the end of the day.

He chided those who have rolled out the drums in celebration saying, “this is not the time to celebrate, I pity anyone who is celebrating that sad event. If anyone is celebrating, that person is not a student of democracy.”

Earlier in his remarks, PDP national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus charged eminent Nigerians to speak up on the Imo Supreme Court judgement, saying what happened was too dangerous for silence.

“Very eminent people are not speaking out. Today, it is at the door of Imo, tomorrow it will be at the door of another person. So people must speak out. The truth is what we are seeking,” Secondus.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: