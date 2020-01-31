Osun govt. to restrict cattle grazing to farm settlements

Kindly Share This Story:

Mr. Adebayo Adewole, Osun Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, has assured farmers that the state government will restrict open grazing of cattle by herdsmen to farm settlements to prevent a farmers-herders crisis.

The commissioner gave the assurance, while hosting a representative of Iwo farm settlements and other stakeholders in his office, in a statement by Mrs. Segilola Babalola, the ministry’s press officer, on Thursday in Osogbo.

Adewole said necessary memos would be raised for the restriction of open grazing around farm settlements in Osun.

He warned herdsmen in the state not to extend grazing to any of the farm settlements to prevent any possible occurrence of crisis in the state.

He said that the era of allowing cattle to destroy farm products arbitrarily was gone, adding that the government was keen on propagating diversification of the economy in the area of agriculture.

Adewole assured that the security of lives and property of Osun residents was paramount to the government of the day, stressing that farmers and herdsmen were to work harmoniously for the upliftment of Agric business in the state.

The commissioner said that the state governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola was ready to support and put a smile on the faces of farmers in the state.

He said the governor was passionate about supporting farmers in their operations to enable them to produce food in abundance in the state.

He, however, advises farmers to group themselves into cooperative societies through which they could assess funds in any available financial institution for expansion of their Agric business.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: