Osun bank robbery: Court sentences three to death by hanging

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

An Osun State High Court sitting in Ikirun on Thursday sentenced three men who were convicted for murder during a bank robbery to death by hanging.

The convicted men are – Nuhu Jimoh, Ndubisi David and Aderibigbe Oluwasenu.

They were arraigned before Justice Jide Falola on June 29, 2017, on a 10-count charge of conspiracy, armed robbery, murder, illegal possession of firearms and others.

The offences were contrary to sections 6(b), 1(1) & (2)(a) and 3 of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, Cap R11 L.F.N, 2004, as well as section 319 of the Criminal Code Law Cap. 34 Laws of Osun State, 2002.

The trio were arrested in connection with the armed robbery attack on First Bank, Union Bank, and Skye Bank located along the same street in Ikirun, Osun State, in February 2016.

The prosecution counsel, Barr. Biodun Badiora, during the trial, called five witnesses and tendered about 30 Exhibits to prove his case.

READ ALSO: Man in trouble for allegedly stoning police officers

He said: “The combined team of policemen from Iragbiji Police Division, Ikirun Police Patrol Team and Special Anti-robbery Squad, responded to distress calls from the scene. On getting to the scene, a gun duel ensued between the armed robbers and the policemen, and the armed gang was dislodged making them run away in different directions.

“Seven members of the armed gang were killed by the police at the scene of the crime while some others escaped with gunshots injuries.”

“Seven assorted ammunition including AK-47 gun Israeli and Russia made brought to the scene by the armed gang and a cash sum of N7,486,300.00k taken from the banks were recovered by the police.”

However, the first defendant Jimoh testified in his own defence. While 2nd and 3rd defendant Ndubisi and Oluwaseun called three witnesses each including themselves.

Justice Falola opined that the prosecution counsel has proved his case beyond reasonable doubt found the convicted men guilty on all the charges preferred against them.

Counsels to the men, Barr. Sunday Atofarati and Ajibade Omoyajowo pleaded with the judge to temper justice with mercy.

In his judgment, Justice Falola Sentenced them to death by hanging, and forfeited gun recovered from gang to the police while the recovered money is to be forfeited to the state government.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: