Osinbajo hails Ganduje for toeing the path of FGN in infrastructural projects

By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has hailed governor Abdullahi Ganduje for toeing the steps of the federal government in infrastructural development.

The VP was in Kano to commission multi billion naira projects in different parts of the city and to lay foundation stone for the construction of the biggest Cancer Treatment center in the country.

Commissioning the longest flyover in the country he said “the federal government is spending N2.7 tr in infrastructural projects across the country, is good you are toeing the same path.”

Among the projects commissioned by the Vice President are the 2.7 kilometre long Alhassan Dantata flyover which is the longest in the country as well as the strategic Alhaji Tijjani Hashim underpass.

Osinbajo also inspected progress of the construction of the Sheikh Nasiru Kabara flyover at Shahuchi quarters.

Also, the Vice President was at Giginyu Quarters for the foundation stone laying of the biggest Cancer Treatment Center in the country.

Paying homage to the traditional institution, Osinbajo, who is also on a cultural tour of Kano was at the Palace of the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Samusi II who he praised for keeping peace. He said “I must commend you for keeping peace in your kingdom.”

The Vice President also visited the Kano Museum to acquaint himself with the history and culture of the state.

Vanguard

