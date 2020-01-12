Oshodi-Abule Egba BRT corridor ready in May – Sanwo-Olu

Kindly Share This Story:

Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Sunday construction work on the 13.68-kilometer Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridor from Oshodi to Abule Egba would be completed in May.

The governor disclosed when he led a delegation of his cabinet members and contractor on an inspection tour of the project.

Construction work has resumed on the project which was initiated by ex-Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s administration.

The project is supervised by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA).

Sanwo-Olu said the project would ease transportation challenges along the route when completed.

He said over 200 mass transit buses would be deployed to the corridor for immediate operations, adding that additional buses would be delivered based on the assessment of traffic situation and utilization in the axis.

He said: “This BRT corridor was conceived with the intention to address congestion and transportation challenges along the Oshodi-Abule Egba corridor. We are fully back on this project and we are pushing the contractor to step up the pace of work on it. Once it starts operation, this will significantly bring relief and reduce traffic congestion and transportation problems along this route.

“We are hoping that by the end of May, we should complete the entire Phase 1 of the BRT infrastructure along this route. The work has been pushed up and their entire project is about 75 percent to completion. The rest of the construction activities to be done include completion of bus shelters, rigid pavements, and terminals.”

Sanwo-Olu said the government had started to address some of the impediments slowing down the construction work on the path.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: