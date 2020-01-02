Oshiomhole deprived Obaseki of nominating Edo federal appointees — Idah

Kindly Share This Story:

Special Adviser on Political Matters to Edo State Governor, Chief Osaro Idah, has said the embattled National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) deprived Governor Godwin Obaseki of nominating federal appointees from Edo State.

In a meeting with ward leaders in Oredo Local Government Area, Chief Idah said unlike Chief Odigie Oyegun as National Chairman of the APC, who would not interfere with federal appointments in the state, Oshiomhole continued to interfere in such appointments.

He said Obaseki had hitherto always allowed Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to have his way in order to preserve the peace in the state.

He revealed that of the eight federal slots assigned to Edo State, the governor recommended only one person, but Oshiomhole still interfered and the person was dropped.

According to him, “Edo had eight slots for its indigenes for federal appointments, but Comrade Adams Oshiomhole filled all the positions. The only nominee the governor submitted for National Population Commission (NPC) Comrade Oshiomhole replaced him with his person.”

Chairman Edo State Chapter of the APC, Anselm Ojezua, called on the ward leaders in Oredo to support the Governor who is their son.

He said no other Edo State Governor has supported the party as Obaseki has done in the last three years, noting, “I urge you to support your son and never allow anyone treat him anyhow. Possess your possession!”

The meeting had in attendance prominent members of the APC in Oredo Local Government, including the ward and local council leaders, who were feted by the state governor.

