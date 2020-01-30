Ortom approves recruitment of 5,000 primary school teachers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has approved the recruitment of 5,000 primary school teachers to fill the existing vacancies in the sector.

Chief Press Secretary, CPS, to the Governor, Mr Terver Akase who disclosed this yesterday while speaking on the development said the recruitment of primary school teachers would commence this year.

The Governor’s spokesman said his principal had already set up a committee headed by Commissioner of Education, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar to provide modalities for the employment of the 5,000 teachers who must be holders of National Certificate in Education, NCE and Bachelor of Education Degrees.

Akase said, “this is one decision among many others taken by this administration in fulfilment of Governor Samuel Ortom’s promise to strengthen education.

“The Governor believes that the Benue child deserves the very best level of education, and to achieve the target, he has decided that the starting point is to raise the quality of manpower we have in the state,” the CPS stated.

Akase hinted that Governor Ortom had also taken steps to reposition the State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB to curb sharp practices in payment of teachers’ wages and redundancy.

He said the recent tour of some schools by the Governor was to ascertain the level of work needed to be carried out in such schools to make them befitting for academic activities.

On the recent upgrade of Akawe Torkula College of Advanced and Professional Studies, Makurdi and Akperan Orshi College of Agriculture Yandev to polytechnics, Akase said the conversion would enable the two institutions to meet accreditation requirements set by National Board for Technical Education, NBTE.

