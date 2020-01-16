Ornstein reveals Arsenal in ‘advanced talks’ over PSG’s Kurzawa

Kindly Share This Story:

Arsenal are closing in on a deal for Paris Saint-Germain left-back Layvin Kurzawa, according to The Athletic journalist David Ornstein.

The France international joined PSG in 2015 from Monaco for €23m but has been used as a rotation option in his time with the French champions.

Sead Kolasinac and Kieran Tierney are both injured currently and the Gunners transfer team are looking to bring in some defensive support for Arteta.

And Ornstein claims in The Athletic that Arsenal ‘are in advanced talks’ to sign Kurzawa with Raul Sanllehi ‘leading the negotiations’ for the defender ‘today’.

Kurzawa is out of contract in the summer and Arsenal could sign him for free – but Ornstein adds that they ‘intend to sign him immediately’.

Despite looking to sign him early, the Gunners are still hoping that they could get him without having to pay a fee.

Ornstein continued: ‘Arsenal hope to do more incoming business in January and are working on three to four deals but do not plan on significant expenditure.

‘They will instead look to utilise the loan market and free transfers, or (as in the case of Kurzawa) sign players with small fees.’

Source: Football 365

Vanguard News

