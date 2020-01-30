Oraifite mayhem: FG, rights group trade words over investigative panel

Kindly Share This Story:

By Anayo Okoli

..

ENUGU— THE Federal Government has said it would not set up any panel of inquiry into the December 2, 2019 invasion of the Oraifite, Anambra State home of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, because of pending court cases on the incident.

Federal Government’s position was in response to a letter written to it by an Onitsha-based rights group, International Society for Civil Liberties & Rule of Law, Intersociety, requesting the government to set up a panel to comprehensively look into the mayhem that took place in Oraifite, when security operatives invaded the home of IPOB lawyer, leading to the death of some members of IPOB and two police officers.

But Intersociety has rejected the reason adduced by the Federal Government for not setting up a panel to look into the mayhem and insisted that the government should, as a matter of responsibility, set up a panel to unravel the circumstances that led to the incident.

READ ALSO:

The rights group had routed the letter through the Office of the Secretary to Government of the Federation, OSGF, a demand the government rejected through a letter signed by Emmanuel Akissa, a Legal Officer from the office.

However, Intersociety, through another letter signed by its principal officers, including the board chairman, Emeka Umeagbalasi, Obianuju Igboeli, Chinwe Umeche and Ndidiamaka Bernard rejected the excuse given by the government for not setting up a panel of inquiry on the incident and insisted on “setting up of an independent, impartial and credible Joint Investigation Board” on the Oraifite mayhem.

While appreciating the OSGF acceptance and reply of its letter, Intersociety disagreed with the OSGF claim that “it cannot act or set up a Joint Investigation Board as demanded by Intersociety because of the pendency of a fundamental human rights suit filed by the chief victim (Ifeanyi Ejiofor) in which the OSGF was not joined as a party.”

The leading right group further said: “We strongly reject the OSGF’s excuses particularly to the effect that ‘all the judicial remedies available before relevant courts shall be exhausted by us since our case is still pending in court.”

The group argued that such an excuse only amounts to the Federal Government, saying that “it shall not carry out its constitutional and statutory functions and duties in the instant case because a fundamental rights suit filed by the chief victim, Ifeanyi Ejiofor (not Intersociety), for purpose of preventing further police and army mayhem, including attacks on his person and property is pending in court.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: