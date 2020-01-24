OOU to honour Finance Minister as 10,258 graduate

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adesina Wahab

The Minister of Finance, Hajjiya Zainab Ahmed, the Olujimi of Ilaro, who is also the Paramount Ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle and retired Major General Sansadeen Awosanya are to be given honorary degrees, as the Olabisi Onabanjo Univeristy, Ago Iwoye graduate 10,258 students during its combined 28tj and 29th convocation ceremony.

Briefing newsmen in Ago Iwoye on the event, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ganiyu Olatunde, said some projects would also be inaugurated as part of events to mark the occasion.

Giving a breakdown of how the graduating students fared, Olatunde said 8,800 would bag first degrees, and 1,198 post graduate degrees.

The VC added that 42 had first class, 1,436 second class upper, 4,152 second class lower, 2,655 third class and 287 with pass.

“Tremendous improvement has been recorded since we came on board in May 2017. When we.csme, we had 76 percent of our programmes accredited by the National Universities Commission, NUC, but now we have about 96 percent of our programmes accredited. We were running 70 courses before we introduced nursing, linguistics and music.

“Out of the 70, 66 have full accreditation, three have interim accreditation and one was denied. The one that was denied is architecture and it was due to not having enough studios but that is being addressed now. The project of TETFUND for 2018 is going to give us six brand new studios to help solve the problem,” he said.

On the need to provide accommodation for staff and students on campus, Olatunde said though the university started as a non-residential institution, a rethink of the policy had been done.

“Providing accommodation on campus has started and we have no fewer than six investors on campus now building hostels. Any interested person or group is welcome. We are providing land almost for free and we have over 25,000 students and that is a great number and any investor is assured of the security of his investment, ” he said.

