Ooni chairs Africa Hall of Fame Awards

Kindly Share This Story:

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has accepted to be the new Chairman of the Africa Hall of Fame Awards, AHoF, formerly known as the Hall of Grace, HoG, Awards.

Speaking during his acceptance of the position, the monarch stressed the need for the nation to cultivate the habit of celebrating those who have and are still making the country proud by offering exemplary leadership and making sacrifices for growth and development.

Oba Ogunwusi said celebrating such outstanding Nigerians will encourage others to play heroic roles and also spur those celebrated to do more for the country.

He said: “Our heroes, past and present, and those working towards becoming the future heroes must be celebrated. Heroes are rare personalities who choose to offer exemplary, selfless and sacrificial leadership roles for the benefit of our society.

“We have many of them in Nigeria and we should celebrate them so as to encourage and witness more of such heroic deeds on our society.”

Speaking on the emergence of the Ooni as Chairman of AHoF, AHoF’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Rupert Ojenuwa said: “The choice of the Ooni of Ife as Chairman is premised on the personal antecedents of the revered monarch whose pre-occupation has been that of engendering peace in our nation.

“His patriotism has never been in question and you see that he is a pan-African, who wants Africa and indeed Nigeria projected for all the right reasons.”

Ojenuwa listed the nominees for the 2020 AHoF garlands, which is in its 10th year, to include state governors, philanthropists and captains of industry as well as ordinary Nigerians who have been found to be patriotic.

He said some of them include governors Nyesom Wike, Aminu Tambuwal, Godwin Obaseki, Ifeanyi Okowa; Rev Esther Ajayi and Allen Onyema, noting that there was a new category—Face of the Africa Hall of Fame—bestowed on anybody whose impacts cuts across several fields of endeavour and must be of Africa origin, as voting had begun on its site.

Over the years, recipients of the awards include Africa richest man, Dr. Aliko Dangote; Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Governor Jibrilla Bindow, Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, Senator Musa Kwankwaso, Governor Udom Emmanuel, late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola, former governor of Lagos and current Minister of Power and Works, Mr. Raji Fashola.

Others are Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, Mrs. Folorunsho Alakija, Ms.Wilma Aguele, Kenny Ogungbe and Dayo Adeneye, Chika Ike, Uti Nwachukwu, and Tobi Bakre among others.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: