Only eHealth innovation can solve healthcare challenges in Lagos — SANWO-OLU

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Tuesday said for the state to be able to overcome its healthcare challenges and offer a quality care to the residents, it must be dependent on technology.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed this at the opening ceremony of a three-day Technical Conference on e-Health by the state geared towards strengthening the Smart Health Information Platform, SHIP, in Victoria Island Lagos.

The Governor who was represented by the Deputy Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, described e-Health as the holistic and comprehensive delivery of health care services by electronic means through digital management of data resources on the supply and demand side.

He said it is a virtual healthcare system supported by electronics, informatics and telecommunications.

Sanwo-Olu said: “Digitalisation of health is having a profound effect on health delivery, enabling new models of care and shifting the focus of health systems toward speed, efficiency, security and transparency

“Data is also a central pillar to modern healthcare systems in the age of technology and innovation. The medical knowledge economy is driven by big data, computational analysis, machine learning and artificial intelligence tools to mine the rich source of data emanating from surveillance, planning, and management or personalized health data.

“A crucial element to the data-centric nature of e-Health is the ability it gives governing bodies to enable them to accurately measure the impact of its policies and decision in real time,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Speaking earlier, the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi pointed out that the conference would further strengthen the State’s one healthcare record policy.

He listed the advantages of SHIP to include precision medicine, accelerated human resource development, quality assurance, standardize exchange of information and optimize operating procedures adding that SHIP is in furtherance of the efforts to ensure efficient and effective healthcare delivery in Lagos State.

Abayomi explained that the Lagos State smart health strategy will improve efficiency, reduce wastage of scarce resources, improve income generation, drive the bio-economy, accelerate human resource development, create global virtual health hub and prepare the State to enter the digital age of precision medicine.

