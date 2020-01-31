One dies as suspected cultists run amok in Ilorin

Kindly Share This Story:

Ilorin—There was pandemonium in Sawmill area of Ilorin, Wednesday, when suspected cultists fired gunshots indiscriminately, leaving one person identified as Wasiu dead in the process.

Wasiu, a bricklayer, was killed by stray bullets while riding his motorcycle during the shooting spree.

Vanguard reliably gathered that trouble started when the suspected cultists known for forcefully taking residents’ valuables like phone and cash, among others, were challenged by one Fatai in a bid to retrieve those valuables.

The cultists were reportedly challenged by Fatai when they attacked some residents, but the suspected cultists later trailed him (Fatai) to his house at Sawmill garage.

It was gathered that he wasn’t at home when the cultists visited, which made them furious and began to shoot sporadically.

An eyewitness, who craved anonymity, said: “It wasn’t a clash, they trailed Fatai here in a bid to kill him but he wasn’t at home and they became angry and started firing gunshots everywhere.

“Everyone scampered for safety, but the bullets killed Wasiu. It was so sad. The police should stop all these kinds of attitudes here by bringing the culprits to book.”

The deceased had since been buried according to Islamic rites.

Meanwhile, the area was devoid of activities, yesterday, as shops and offices were shut when Vanguard visited.

Contacted, Kwara State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the death of Wasiu, adding: “I am yet to have details of the incident but life was lost, I will confirm and get back to you.”

