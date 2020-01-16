Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

One dead as youths attack Enyimba Economic officials in Abia

On 3:48 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

One dead as youths attack Enyimba Economic officials in Abia

By Ugochukwu Alaribe & Eric Ugbor

UMUAHIA- Tragedy struck at Ugwuatti community in Ukwa West council area of Abia State, Thursday, as youths of the community attacked the survey team of the Enyimba Economic City, EEC, project.

The community leaders were said to have invited the EEC officials to survey portions of the land earmarked for the Enyimba Economic City project when they were attacked.

READ ALSO: Community sends sos to Abia govt over dilapidated health centre, school building

A source told Vanguard that the EEC team were lured to a location and attacked by youth of the community. A fracas ensued as one of the youths of the community who reportedly attempted to disarm a security agent and another person were shot in the melee.

Vanguard gathered that the youth president of the community, Nwakanma Ogbuji, died from a gunshot wound and while others sustained severe injuries.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!