One dead as youths attack Enyimba Economic officials in Abia

By Ugochukwu Alaribe & Eric Ugbor

UMUAHIA- Tragedy struck at Ugwuatti community in Ukwa West council area of Abia State, Thursday, as youths of the community attacked the survey team of the Enyimba Economic City, EEC, project.

The community leaders were said to have invited the EEC officials to survey portions of the land earmarked for the Enyimba Economic City project when they were attacked.

A source told Vanguard that the EEC team were lured to a location and attacked by youth of the community. A fracas ensued as one of the youths of the community who reportedly attempted to disarm a security agent and another person were shot in the melee.

Vanguard gathered that the youth president of the community, Nwakanma Ogbuji, died from a gunshot wound and while others sustained severe injuries.

