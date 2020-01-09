Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Abducted 70-year-old stepmother of a former commissioner in Ondo state, Madam Fehintola Wewe and a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Hon James Ajulo has regained their freedoms after parting with millions of naira as ransom.

Madam Wewe was abducted at about 11 pm last Friday, January 3, when unknown gunmen raided her No 13 broad street, Sabomi, Ese Odo local government area of the state.

Her kidnappers who stormed her residence down the broke the door to gain access into the house.

They reportedly ransacked the rooms and left with some valuables.

Vanguard learned that the kidnappers after abducting the Septuagenarian took away some valuables belonging to her.

She was reportedly dropped at Lekki, Lagos state by her kidnappers after they collected a huge ransom from her family.

Her family members who went to pick after they were informed by the abductors confirmed she is hail and hearty but would need medical observation.

Also, the kidnapped chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in the state, Hon James Ajulo has regained his freedom after paying a ransom of N2.5m

Hon Ajulo spent four days in the kidnappers’ den.

The kidnappers who negotiated with the wife on Tuesday initially demanded N10 m ransom until they decided to reduce it to N2.5m last night.

Ajulo, a factional ward Chairman was kidnapped at Akungba-Akoko in Akoko southwest council area of the State.

Another chieftain and former Chairman of Akoko southwest council area, Hon Tolu Babaleye confirmed the release of the ward party chairman.

Babaleye in a terse statement last night said Ajulo “was released after the payment of N2.5m as a ransom to the kidnappers.

“Hon. Ajulo James Tolorunju has just been released by his abductors at Ado Ekiti after payment of N2.5 m.

“We thank God for coming back to us unhurt.

“We are also grateful to everyone that showed concern about this ugly situation that is already living with us.

The state police image-maker, Femi Joseph confirmed that they have both rejoined their family members.

Joseph said the command was oblivious of the payment of ransom by families of the victims to the kidnappers.

