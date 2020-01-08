Ondo budget N187b to deliver dividend of democracy

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

A sum of N187.8 billion was earmarked in this year’s budget to further deliver the dividend of democracy to the people of Ondo state.

The Economic Planning and Budget commissioner, Pastor Emmanuel Igbasan said this while giving the analysis of the state budget in Akure.

Igbasan said the budget has a provision of N80.4 b for capital project and N 82.7b for recurrent expenditure.

According to him it also has a provision of N 10.5 b and N 14.1b for debt repayment and statutory transfer respectively.

While giving further sub sectoral breakdown, the commissioner said that education took the lion share of N35. 9b representing 19.13 per cent, infrastructural development N32.907b representing 17.52 per cent, public finance, N33.357b representing 17.32 per cent, health, N15213b representing 8.10 per cent, Agriculture, N12. 564b representing 6.68 per cent amongst others.

Igbasan assured that all ongoing projects in the state would be completed before the expiration of the present adminstration next year.

He said the budget was designed to leap the economy of the state in all sectors and improve on the success of the present administration.

Igbasan said that the budget will be fully implemented adding that in the 2020 fiscal year will serve as a compass to the future that the state seeks.

VANGUARD

