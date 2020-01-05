Kindly Share This Story:

…issues 24 hours ultimatum to disband campaign

…support groups championed by top civil servants.

Dayo Johnson, Akure.

THE opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Ondo state weekend, described as hypocrisy the banning of civil servants in the state by governor Rotimi Akeredolu from participating in political campaigns.

Akeredolu had last week specifically said he was against civil servants wearing Campaign T-shirts adorning his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking at a special prayer to mark the first working day in the new year declared that ” I don’t want any civil servant to wear endorsement T-shirt for me. Civil servants should not be involved in politics.

But, the Ondo state Director of Media & Publicity of the PDP, Zadok Akintoye in a statement in Akure said the governors “directive, which is a direct show of the insincerity of the APC-led government, remains nothing but a true reflection of hypocrisy.

” lt is on record that several pressure groups campaigning for the reelection bid of the governor are not only promoted by top civil servants under the watch of this government but are largely financed through funding from this government. ” The Governor has through several means endorsed what he now seeks to openly distance himself from through his deliberate policies of promoting nepotism in the public service, thus forcing civil servants to either tow his line of support or be denied their rights. ” How else can a government ensure that it is supported by civil servants through the force of persuasion, except through the deliberate denial of institutionalized promotion systems that mandates that appointments into senior management positions must be through hierarchy and seniority? “A government that willfully ignores the right of civil servants to the headship of agencies but promotes nepotism in a bid to satisfy some cronies of this governor and his supporters within the service should not now be hypocritically trying to gain some false good reputation. “We, therefore, ask the Governor to disband all his support groups with known civil servants actively involved in promoting his second term ambition, if indeed he is sincere in this call. “Our party wishes to remind Ondo state citizens that this government has not only brought more systemic injustices into the service but remains insincere and untruthful in its directive. Akintoye said ” we, therefore, give this Government a 24-hour ultimatum to disband his campaign and support groups championed by top public servants, if indeed he is sincere about his call.

