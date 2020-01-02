Kindly Share This Story:



By Tony Ubani

Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana claims Europe’s top clubs haven’t signed him yet because of the colour of his skin, according to Marca.

He says he spoke to a club following his appearance Europa League final in 2017, but was told their fans would not accept him as their keeper. ‘It is not easy for a black goalkeeper to reach the top,’ he said. ‘They decided not to sign me because a black goalkeeper would be difficult for their followers.’

‘It wasn’t because they didn’t think I was good enough. I consider it a compliment.’

Onana went on to discuss racism in football in general.

‘Racism is there, I have to deal with it in almost every game away from home,’ he said. ‘But I’m not talking about it, I’m proud to be black. I don’t see a difference between black and white… if you do, that’s your problem.’

Racism has been a big topic in football in 2019, with calls for governing bodies to clamp down harsher on discriminatory behaviour.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: