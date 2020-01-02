Breaking News
Onana: I’ve not been signed because of my skin colour

Ajax, Onana, Racism
By Tony Ubani

Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana claims Europe’s top clubs haven’t signed him yet because of the colour of his skin, according to Marca.

He says he spoke to a club following his appearance Europa League final in 2017, but was told their fans would not accept him as their keeper. ‘It is not easy for a black goalkeeper to reach the top,’ he said. ‘They decided not to sign me because a black goalkeeper would be difficult for their followers.’

‘It wasn’t because they didn’t think I was good enough. I consider it a compliment.’

Onana went on to discuss racism in football in general.

‘Racism is there, I have to deal with it in almost every game away from home,’ he said. ‘But I’m not talking about it, I’m proud to be black. I don’t see a difference between black and white… if you do, that’s your problem.’

Racism has been a big topic in football in 2019, with calls for governing bodies to clamp down harsher on discriminatory behaviour.

Vanguard News

