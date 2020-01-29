Omokri explains Bible mystery to Daddy Freeze and Tunde Ednut

Kindly Share This Story:

Number one best-selling author and former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, has explained some Bible mysteries to popular broadcaster and radio talk show host, Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze, as well as to Nigerian Instagram blogger, Tunde Ednut and other Christians and non-Christians.

Pastor Omokri, in his explanation, said the scriptures never said there were only four people on Earth when Cain killed his brother, Abel.

Substantiating his explanation, pastor Omokri took a genealogy walk down the scriptures to show that there were more people on Earth during the time Cain killed Abel.

Pastor Omokri was reacting to arguments concerning the issue and some others which both Daddy Freeze, Tunde Ednut and a lot others have engaged in recently.

This is to also affirm his earlier position that Christians should rather consult the scriptures more often than the bible for deeper understanding of religious issues.

According to pastor Omokri, “Dear Daddy Freeze, Tunde Ednut, and all those who sent this to me. Please find below the answer.

Scripture NEVER said that there were only 4 people on Earth at the time Cain killed Abel. That is false. You need to understand that Hebrew and Ethiopic theology only kept a lineage of MALE ancestry. They did not keep a lineage of FEMALE ancestry. So, all you will read in Genesis 4 and 5 are the male birth. Adam and Eve and their children had female children, but they were not listed. As proof, I will now list below the genealogy from Adam to Noah found in Genesis chapters 4-5.

Adam lived for 930 years. His son Seth, lived for 912 years. Seth’s son, Enosh lived for 905 years. Enosh’ son, Kenan, lived for 910 years. Kenan’s son, Mahalalel, lived for 895 years. Mahalalel’s son, Jared, lived for 962 years. Jared’s son, Enoch, lived for 365 years, but never died. He was taken to heaven, alive. Enoch’s son, Methuselah, lived for 969 years (the man with the longest lifespan ever). Methuselah’s son, Lamech, lived for 777 years. Lamech was the father of Noah. Noah lived to be 950 years. You can find these information in Genesis chapter 5.

You will notice that there were no females listed above. Does that mean that Adam and Eve had only sons? That is biologically impossible. In human reproduction, people give birth to an almost equal number of females and males. The ratio is that male births will be approximately 50.4%, while female births will be an average of 49.6%. However, more male babies will die before they reach adulthood than females. It is a scientific fact.

If you take a look at the genealogy of Christ listed in Matthew chapter 1, you will not see any females listed (except Ruth, listed as the wife of Boaz, to fulfil prophecy). If you read the second genealogy of Christ, traced through His mother, Mary, in Luke chapter 3, even Mary herself is not mentioned. Only her male ancestors are mentioned.

I have been to Ethiopia 7 times, and went to the ancient zagwe towns of Lalibela, and Gondar, and they do the same thing. I went to Israel and Palestine to understand these issues myself, and I am not giving you second hand information.

In those days, people married their sisters. For example, Sarah was Abraham’s sister (Genesis 20:12). Adam and Eve had daughters. Cain obviously married his sister, as did the other children and grandchildren of Adam and Eve.

There is no discrepancy. Scripture (not The Bible) is accurate. I hope this helps you.”

