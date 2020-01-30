Omo-Agege not convicted in US —Court

Kindly Share This Story:

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court sitting in Bwari has dismissed a suit seeking the removal of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as deputy senate president.

The suit by Incorporated Trustees of Patriotic Youth Organisation of Nigeria, had asked the court to void Omo-Agege’s election on the grounds that he submitted false information to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The NGO alleged that the deputy senate president committed perjury when he denied been convicted by any court of law in the United States of America.

But delivering judgment, yesterday, Justice Othman Musa, held that the defendant was not guilty of perjury as alleged by the claimants.

The judge said the case against the senator in the US was a non-criminal trial by a judicial commission of inquiry in California and does not amount to a conviction.

He added that since Omo-Agege challenged the case at the US Supreme Court and won, he is not obligated to disclose such information to INEC before contesting an election.

The court awarded N1 million as damage cost against the claimant and dismissed the suit.

