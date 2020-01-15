Olomu Traditional Council put off Ohworode 103 years birthday

Kindly Share This Story:

The Olomu Traditional Council has called off events to celebrate the 103 years birthday/32nd Coronation anniversary of the Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom slated for 18 and 19 January 2020 owing to the Wednesday evening murder of Mr Paul Onomuakpokpo, Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Olomu Ward 1 in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

This was the decision reached after a marathon meeting held by the Council of Chiefs led by HRM, Dr. (Ovie) R.L. Ogbon, Ogoni-Oghoro 1, the Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom on Saturday.

Vanguard learnt that only media congratulatory messages from well-wishers will be allowed to commemorate the legendary monarch on the day.

The Olomu Traditional Council had earlier invited guests and rolled out maximum plans to celebrate the oldest monarch on 18 and 19 January before the tragic incident.

Vanguard gathered that a prominent Governor from the Northern part of Nigeria was to be honoured as part of the events for his support for Urhobo people in his state.

The Ohworode in a mournful outlook while addressing the Council thanked them for deeming it necessary and planning to celebrate him before the tragedy occurred.

He also thanked them for showing understanding in calling off the planned bogus celebrations, just as he commensurates with the Onomuakpokpo family and Okpe-Olomu Community.

It was gathered that a minute silence was observed before commencement of the meeting and at the end of the meeting, four persons which included, two women and two men were asked to pray against those who killed Onomuakpokpo.

The hot prayer session was rounded up by the Ohworode himself, calling on God to expose those who perpetrated the heinous crime. He also called on the police to unravel the actors.

A strong team of Ilorogun of Olomu Kingdom led by Olorogun Korobor Atuduhor, (the oldest Olorogun) was constituted to visit and condoled with the Onomuakpokpo family thereafter.

The Olomu Traditional Council used the medium to thank all those who have supported and planning to attend the event, insisting that the death was too painful to Olomu Kingdom, and therefore are in mourning and cannot celebrate at the moment.

They further appeal for understanding, pleading for any inconveniences the cancellation has caused anyone.

