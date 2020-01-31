Olisa Umerah, real estate first, people always

Kindly Share This Story:

You have to be a rare kind of entrepreneur to believe you can put the Nigerian real estate on the world map; innovative entrepreneur and CEO of Xymbolic, Olisa Umerah wants to do this and has started the race in changing the narrative.

Olisa has tremendous experience of turning ambitions into billions by taking risks. After he left the University of Port-Harcourt as a Chemical Engineering graduate, the undaunted innovator, started a career in real estate development with the main objective of providing innovative solutions to real estate, property development and investment.

Speaking about the real estate business, he said; “Let’s be honest, few people have it has their dream to work in a big corporation once they leave school, but not me. I did not want a 9- 5 job; I wanted to be an entrepreneur but I did not know how to go about it at first. I started by selling petroleum products (kerosene). Of course, the business crashed. That was my “welcome to entrepreneurship” message.”

Olisa is no stranger to the world of real estate, although he had no formal education in the real estate business, where he dictates the pace. In 2016, with sheer hard work, he made his first venture into the competitive and over-saturated business landscape with the launch of Lands and Houses. He started with zero capital, two staff and operations ran from the corner of his small living room. However, success motivated him to be more.

According to him; “I had no money. I invested all my allowance as a corps member into knowledge acquisition of how the business worked.” In less than 3-years, a real estate start-up morphed into a business empire leveraging on his technological prowess to drive models such as project management, real estate advisory, consultancy, property development and investment to a discerning market.

READ ALSO:

He added; “From Lands and Houses, I started Xymbolic in 2019. It started with a live video channel with my phone on Facebook titled “Real Estate Live With Olisa. I did not know if it was going to help promote my business. I just wanted to help people. I wanted them to know more about real estate investment opportunities. I invited a lawyer to speak on the platform because I was scared that people won’t listen to me at first. 15 minutes into the video, we had no presence online. In the end, we had 37 people watch that video that day. I consistently created content on the platform. Soon, people started listening to me and looking forward to it. My first few clients came from people who made inquiries on that platform. Today, we have two estates and the business is growing exponentially.”

Understanding the market is paramount to any brand’s success; Olisa knew a new set of challenges will arrive as Xymbolic travels ahead into a competitive market with different demographics and segments. The real estate business in Nigeria has finally gained momentum and individuals are comfortable entrusting developers with their money. Olisa had to show he was capable of selling first as a realtor, before moving on to becoming a real estate developer.

Given the immense popularity of real estate companies, Olisa followed a strategy which is not common for other brands across the region – customers come first. This has been the guiding principle in the effective process used by Xymbolic’s team of real estate experts. The company focuses on the customer’s needs, listening to them, refining processes based on their feedback, all in a bid to create a unique customer experience that guarantees satisfaction.

Speaking on that the company offers her numerous clients, he said; “We offer real estate services beyond the functionalities. Being customer-centric drives the business. Our clients are our number 1 priority. We listen to them, their complaints and suggestions, and we refine our processes based on the feedback we get from them.” Olisa explained. Xymbolic’s unrelenting focus on the customer is at the core of the brand’s success and the heights it has achieved today.”

In the real estate world, the value of property never stops appreciating that is why Olisa is championing the conversation on real estate investment the launch a digital network investment solution, where people can invest anywhere in the world without any physical ownership.

Speaking further, he noted; “We want to provide a virtual ownership platform that enables them to liquidate anytime, and this will be backed up by real properties”. With successful projects such as the Enclave and Nook, Olisa has garnered the clientele he has today, thereby creating unparalleled real estate services to Nigerians.”

It’s the finer things in life, like having a satisfied client, motivating aspiring realtors on the intricacies of the business, taking the children off the streets, that bring a smile to a man like Olisa Umerah, but nothing brings him as much joy as growing the industry with the innovation of disruptive technology to advance client’s needs in real estate and help the younger generation investment in real estate, for liquidation anytime they want.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: