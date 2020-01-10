Okowa’s victory for Deltans ― Onuesoke

Kindly Share This Story:

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has described the victory of Senator Ifeanyi Okowa at the Supreme Court as a victory for the people of Delta state.

According to Onuesoke; the apex court ruling was an affirmation of the people’s will as expressed through their votes in the 2019 governorship election in the state.

Onuesoke urged the opposition to demonstrate maturity and take the judgement in good faith so as to provide even ground for accelerated development in the state.

The PDP Chieftain expressed confidence that Okowa would certainly accelerate the pace of development in Delta State, now that there would be no more unnecessary distraction.

“Although Okowa had been performing creditably well despite the obstruction of the court cases, the Supreme Court ruling today has opened the road for the hard-working governor to perform excellently well in the development of Delta State.

Onuesoke who described Okowa’s victory at the apex court as a victory for all appealed to the people of Delta State and those in opposition to join hands in working with the ruling government in the state for it to achieve its socio-economical programme.

Vanguard

