Okowa’s Aide Ossai bags Niger Delta Ambassador Award

The Delta State Governor Special Assistant on Special Duties Media, Mr Ossai Ovie Success has been honoured as Niger Delta Youth Ambassador for his Exceptional Contributions towards youths development in Niger Delta

The Project Director of NDPAA, Amb. Chris Odey, states that the Governor Aide Ossai was being honoured for his massive contributions to the peace in Niger Delta Region through the use of social media and for being a role model to the youth’s .

Receiving the Award, Ossai dedicated the award to Niger Delta Youth’s for embracing peace in the region.

“God is the Author of peace, so let me appreciate God Almighty for the opportunity given to me through the Delta State Governor Sen Ifeanyi Okowa in contributing my quota to peace building in Niger Delta.

“For me total peace is a collective efforts that must be accepted by everyone because without peace, we can’t have Development as people and as nation .

This award means a lot to me, my family and supporters and it is a motivation to continually preach peace.

“I dedicate this award to God Almighty, the Niger Delta Youth’s for the peace we are enjoying and I am urging everyone to support peace irrespective of our political background, tribes and views” he said.

Ossai who was appointed by the Delta State Governor Sen Ifeanyi Okowa at the age of 23 in 2015 as Political Aide on Media and 2019 as Special Assitant On special Duties Media at the age of 27 has awarded scholarship to several students within Niger Delta and also has won several Awards across the globe.

