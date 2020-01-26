Okowa urges Nigerians to be agents of change

Kindly Share This Story:

Delta Governor, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa, has urged all Nigerians to be agents of change to engender peace and speed up development in the country.

He made the call on Sunday at a thanksgiving service by Mr Samuel Mariere, former member of the Delta State House of Assembly representing Ughelli North Constituency 1.

The thanksgiving service took place at St.Paul’s Anglican Church, Evwereni.

According to the governor, Nigerians should be committed to making the country a better place by rendering assistance to others for speedy growth.

“We should do our best for the nation to be better and we can start with our neighbours.

“Note that any help that you offer to your neighbour is also offered to the Lord because, we need to show genuine love for one another.

“What Mariere is doing with this thanksgiving is the best thing to do, as in all circumstances, we should give thanks to God.

“Even some of those who have won elections do not remember to thank God and we are happy that Mariere is returning all the glory to God.

“It is important to thank the people too for their support and good to thank God for His goodness.

“Mariere has worked very closely with his people; he won the first election, went back to the House of Assembly and did not succeed with that of House of Representatives, but no one knows tomorrow; it is the Lord that will strengthen you.

“A man who is alive has a lot of story to tell and tomorrow is another day,” Okowa said.

Bishop of Ughelli Diocese of Anglican Communion, Most Revd. Cyril Odutemu had in a sermon, said mankind should at all times, seek the face of God.

He said, “God will deliver His people; if heaven delivers you, you are free indeed.”

The Bishop commended Hon. Mariere for returning the glory to God.

Deputy Governor Kingsley Otuaro, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborovweri, Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, former Governor James Ibori were among dignitaries who attended the ceremony.

In a related development, Governor Okowa and his wife, Dame Edith, his Deputy, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro, former Governor James Ibori, among other dignitaries attended the thanksgiving service organised by Bashorun Askia Ogieh, Managing Director, Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC).

The ceremony took place on Sunday at St. Mathias Catholic Church, Uzere, Isoko South local government area of Delta.

At the well attended Church service, the Catholic Bishop of Warri Diocese, Most Rev. John Afareha said, “thanksgiving and charity are good ways to appreciate God’s goodness.

“To return gratitude to God is always difficult but, God loves a grateful heart; be thankful to God.”

