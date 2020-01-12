Okowa mourns renowned author, Prof. Chukwuemeka Ike

Kindly Share This Story:

Delta Governor, Sen. (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa, has commiserated with the Government and people of Anambra over the passing of renowned author, scholar and traditional ruler of Ndikelionwu Kingdom, Prof. Chukwuemeka Ike.

Ike who died on Thursday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi, Anambra, after a brief illness, was 88 years.

He was Registrar of West African Examinations Council (WAEC) before joining the University of Ibadan where he rose to become a Professor.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Sunday in Asaba, the governor noted that the monarch was among the generation of African writers that emerged at the twilight of colonialism in the continent under the aegis of African Writers Series powered by Heineman Publishing Company.

He said “On behalf of the Government and people of Delta, I commiserate with the Government and people of Anambra over the passing of renowned author and traditional ruler of Ndikelionwu Kingdom, Prof. Vincent Chukwuemeka Ike.

“My last encounter with the renowned Professor and traditional ruler was in 2017 at the 57th Founder’s Day of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, where he chaired the 2017 Dignity of Man Award conferred on me.

“Prof. Ike at the occasion went down memory lane and recalled that experience of Africans, discriminations in different forms caused the University of Nigeria to adopt ‘Restore the Dignity of Man’ as its motto.

“I am glad to note that he fought discriminations in his various books and he consistently called on Africans to be proud of what they have and reduce imbibing foreign culture.

“He will be fondly remembered for his novels ‘Toads for

Supper’, ‘The Naked Gods’, ‘The Chicken Chasers’, ‘The Bottled Leopard’, ‘The Potter’s Wheel,’ and ‘Sunset at Dawn’.”

Okowa prayed that the almighty God would grant the soul of the departed monarch eternal rest.

