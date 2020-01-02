Okowa extols Delta SSG, Chiedu Ebie at 49

Kindly Share This Story:

Delta Governor, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Mr Chiedu Ebie, as he clocks 49 years on Thursday, Jan. 2.

He said that Ebie, a former Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, was an illustrious Deltan, who was ever committed to the good governance, growth and development of Delta.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, the governor thanked Ebie for his outstanding contributions to governance in Delta as Secretary to the State Government.

He urged the SSG to sustain his contributions to humanity by developing further ideas that would lead to the efficiency and effectiveness of governance and sustainable development of the state.

He noted that Ebie, an astute lawyer, oil and gas executive, entrepreneur and a public servant, has had a distinguished career in the private sector spanning over two decades.

The governor also lauded the technocrat-turned politician for his sound knowledge of governance and his outstanding accomplishments in private and public service.

“With his core competences in strong leadership and execution skills, Mr Ebie has brought his wealth of experience to bear by playing pivotal roles in the administration of the state.

“Mr Ebie has continued to blaze the trail by providing and offering leadership at various levels of governance in the state.

“Over the years, you have by dint of hardwork and discipline, established yourself with an unblemished leadership style as an industry player which has endeared you to many Deltans and Nigerians.

“As Secretary to State Government, you have exhibited absolute grasp of your core responsibilities by your sound coordination of government in the state.

“As a government we appreciate your role and astute contributions in the revamping of Zenith Bank Delta Principal’s and Headmaster’s Cup under your tenure as Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate you, my dear brother and friend, Mr Chiedu Ebie, on the ocassion of your 49th birth anniversary.

“At 49, your family and indeed, your political and business associates and admirers have cause to be grateful to Almighty God for having granted you a life of great accomplishments and abiding fulfillment,” he stated

