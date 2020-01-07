Okowa elated as Onovughakpo leads Basement Africa management on visit

Kindly Share This Story:

THE management of Basement Africa on Monday 6th January, paid a courtesy visit to the Chairman of Delta State Sports Commission,Chief Tony Okowa,.

The Basement Africa’s management visit which was led by Engr. Okiemute Onovughakpo, was in acknowledgment of Chief Okowa’s role in the success of the just concluded Davido Live-in-Asaba Concert.

Chief Tony Okowa, who led other top directors of the Delta State Sports Council,to receive the delegation, expressed happiness that the event was a huge success.

He noted that the success of the event which featured top Nigerian music celebrities, and headlined by Nigeria’s International music sensation, Davido,no doubt,inspired other entertainment events in the state.

Chief Tony Okowa, who was elated at the show of appreciation and organization of Basement Africa, noted that the entertainment industry in Delta State had witnessed a major boost since the outfit’s first event in the state and pledged government’s support for its forthcoming project.

It will be recalled that Basement Africa Production, one of Nigeria’s leading entertainment outfits, organised one of the biggest concerts witnessed in the South South region of Nigeria on November 30th, 2019, at the Stephen Keshi Stadium ,Asaba.

The group is already putting finishing touches for its next project, which is expected to see the “Ojuelegba” crooner WizKid live in Asaba.

