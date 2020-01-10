Okoro justifies number of Delta Govt’s appointees

Kindly Share This Story:

Says Okowa is committed to good governance

Special Adviser to Delta State Governor on Rural and Community Development, Mr Emma Okoro has described as distractions, statements condemning the number of appointments made by Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, insisting that the number of appointments and engagements reflect the widening scope of government towards delivery on its mandate.

Okoro, who made the clarification during the first quarterly meeting of Appointees covering Rural and Community Development, said the public assessment should be channeled towards the impact of government engagements.

Reeling out their 2020 schedule, he disclosed that the government would be launching research to critically identify the number of ethnic nationalities and dialect groups in Delta state.

He said: “The meeting is to chart a new course for the year. We rejoice with our Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa on his Supreme Court Victory. I welcome the new appointees on rural and community development.

“We are here to serve the state, not just the Governor. It is a privilege to serve and we will do it well. Those criticizing the governor for giving too many appointments are standing on the wrong footing.

“Our job is to interact with the grassroots, the traditional ruler, president general, and community leaders. We are the eyes of the governor. We must do what we are appointed to do so that we are not disappointed.”

Present at the meeting were all Executive Assistants, Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants to Delta State Governor on Rural and Community Development.

