Oil theft: Nigeria records 2,146 vandalised point in one year

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prince Okafor

Despite the calmness in the Niger Delta region, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, recorded a total of 2,146 vandalised points in one year.

Investigation shows that, this development hindered the amount petroleum product that was supposed to be supply to various terminals, as well as effective distribution across the country.

According to the NNPC latest full financial report for September, 2019, “Products theft and vandalism have continued to destroy value and put NNPC at disadvantaged competitive position. A total of 2,146 vandalized points has been recorded between September 2018 to September 2019.

It was also gathered that, crude oil production was disrupted by shutdown of the Bonny TNP due to Leaks, while Ogu Ocha terminal was shut down due to occupation of the flow station by host communities.

It report also stated that, production was also interrupted at Bonga, Akpo, Egina, Sea Eagle, Erha, Amenam and Qua Ibom due to pump issues, loss of power, riser protector replacement, mooring system inefficiencies and pipeline repairs.

READ ALSO:

A breakdown of this oil theft activities showed that, In September 2019, a total of 186 pipeline points were vandalized representing an increase of 18 percent from the 158 points vandalized in August 2019. Out of the vandalized points, 30 failed to be welded while none was ruptured.

Also, Aba-Enugu axis accounted for 77 percent of the breaks while PHC-Aba, ATC-Mosimi and other routes accounted for eight percent each. NNPC in collaboration with the local communities and other stakeholders continuously strive to reduce and eventually eliminate this menace.

The NNPC recorded the highest number of vandalized point in December, 2019, which stood at 264 points, while the least occurred in May at 60 points.

Meanwhile, the corporation has reinstated it willingness to continue to address the leakages in the sector, through adequate monitoring and transparency in it reports.

However, NNPC stated that, in September 2019, the three refineries processed no crude but produced 967 Metric Tonnes of finished products; primarily from Warri Refining Petrochemical Company, WRPC and Port Harcourt Refining Company, PHRC. Similar to last month, combined yield efficiency is 0.00 percent owing largely to on-going rehabilitation works in the Refineries.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: