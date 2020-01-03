Breaking News
Translate

Ogun State appoints transition committees for 20 LGAs

On 2:26 pmIn Politicsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Gov. Abiodun,Ondo
Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has appointed transition committees for the 20 local government areas of the state.

Elected chairmen completed their tenures in October 2019. The transition committees will be in place until the Ogun State Electoral Commission (OGSEIC) conducts an election to pick new council chairmen.

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the State Governor, Mr Kunle Somorin, the new caretaker committee members were chosen in furtherance of the Government philosophy of inclusive and participatory governance.

Each of the committees comprises of a chairman, a vice-chairman, secretary to the local government and two members.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!