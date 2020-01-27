Ogun Speaker advocates more reforms in electoral system

Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

The Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Olakunle Oluomo has called for more reforms in the electoral system of the nation with a view to returning power to the masses.

Oluomo, who said this while fielding questions from newsmen in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, disclosed that the 9th Assembly under his leadership had continued to harness the views of relevant stakeholders in the enactment of people-oriented bills which cut across all human endeavours including economy, security, education and sports amongst others.

He assured that the Assembly was always committed to the sustenance of good working relationships with all stakeholders including the academic community and the society at large to put in place more laws that would improve the economic and the living standard of the people.

Oluomo also canvassed for a part-time legislature in the democratic process, saying such step would allow professionals from diverse background to populate the legislative arm without sacrificing their professional calling, thereby reducing costs of governance in the nation.

While positing that the legislative arm of government is saddled with the responsibility of lawmaking and quality representation, he assured residents of the state that the lawmakers would continue to project the yearning of the masses who are critical components in any democracy.

Oluomo noted that the mutual interdependence between the legislature and other arms of government can only be achieved through strict adherence to constitutional provisions towards promoting healthy democratic ideals for the betterment of the society.

He admonished the people of the State to give the necessary support, particularly constructive advice and criticism to members of the legislative arm to enable them to perform their roles and maintain check and balances targeted for the enhancement of good governance.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

