Ogun govt urges parents to pay children’s WAEC fees

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Ogun State government has advised parents to quickly pay the West African Examination Council(WAEC) fees for their children and wards in the state’s public secondary schools lest they miss the examination.

The state government said it has observed that some

parents and guardians have not paid the WAEC fees for their kids, urging them to do the needful as the State government on its part would not relent at ensuring that quality education is delivered.

The Special Adviser to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Primary, Secondary and Technical Education, Mrs Ronke Soyombo, gave the advice during an assessment visit to schools, to ascertain their level of compliance with the 2019/2020 Second Term resumption.

Mrs Soyombo noted that apart from the low attendance in most of the schools visited, students in the Senior Secondary Schools were yet to pay for their West African Examination Council (WAEC) fees.

She said payment for the examination had to be made in earnest, to prevent their wards from missing the examination, advising parents to pay up the fees which the State Government was already augmenting.

The Special Adviser reminded that these children were the leaders of tomorrow and that their future must not be toyed with, charging the pupils to improve on their reading culture to ensure all-round success, as the examination date draws nearer.

