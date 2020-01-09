Ogun govt to swear in commissioners Friday

Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

The Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun will on Friday swear in the 19 commissioners recently screened and approved by the state Assembly.

The confirmed 19 commissioner-nominees in Ogun State would also be given their portfolios at the event slated to hold at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto Abeokuta at 11 am prompt.

These commissioner-nominees include Mr Afolabi Afuape, a former Commissioner for Sports in the state and another former commissioner for Agriculture, Mr Tunji Akinosi.

The others include the pioneer vice chancellor of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, Prof. Sidi Osho and a former Rector of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, Dr Adeola Odedina as well as Mr Olaolu Olabimtan and Barr. Gbolahan Adeniran.

Others are: Dr Tomi Coker, Barr. Femi Ogunbanwo, Tpl. Tunji Odunlami, Hon. Abudu Balogun, Mrs Kikelomo Longe, Mr Dapo Okubadejo, Oludotun Taiwo, Mr Ganiyu Hamzat, Mrs Funmi Efuwape, Mr Kehinde Oluwadare, Mr Jamiu Omoniyi, Mr Toyin Taiwo and Mr Ade Akinsanya.

