Oguma feasts women, youths in Delta

…donates two trailers of rice, cows, wrappers to indigenes

By Festus Ahon

A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Delta State, Olorogun John Oguma, has feasted women, youths and elders of Ovwor-Olomu community, Ughelli South Local Government Area of the State in the spirit of the yuletide.

Oguma who gave out two trailers of rice, two trailers of cows and wrappers to the people of the community, sued for the unity of purpose amongst the people. He told the people to look beyond today and work for the future of the community.

Admonishing the people to remain steadfast and join hands in the development of the community, he enjoined them to give maximum support to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s led government. He added that there was no gain in opposition.

He said politics was not a do or die affair, urging the people to shun politics of violence and bitterness and expressed his commitment to the development of the community.

Speaking further, Oguma thanked the community for the show of love towards him and his family, saying; “I am honoured that you came together to pay me homage. I receive all the items that you brought for me and family with joy”.

Presenting a Pig, Rams, yams, plantain and assorted drinks, on behalf of the community, Chief Emmanuel Okagbare thanked Olorogun John Oguma for his good works in the community, adding that the community appreciates his contribution to the development of the Ovwor-Olomu community.

Praying God to continue to uphold and protect Olorogun John Oguma, Pa Oghwolo Ejenarome said the community was proud of him. He pledged their unalloyed support for him at all times.

Also, presenting Ram and yams on behalf of the women, Mary Ovedje said the items were a token of their appreciation for all that Olorogun John Oguma was doing for them and the community.

