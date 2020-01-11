Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Ogu: Saudi club Al Adalah sign Nigeria midfielder on free transfer

On 10:30 amIn Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:

John Ogu, Al Adalah

Saudi Professional League club Al Adalah have completed the signing of John Ogu on a free transfer.

Al Adalah equipped their squad with the Nigeria international as they look to overcome their fight against relegation in their debut top-flight season.

ALSO READ: NPFL: Plateau, Lobi face stern home tests on Matchday 14

The move comes as a relief for the 31-year-old, who has been without a club since he left Hapoel Beer Sheva at the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

His last competitive outing was at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt when Nigeria lost to Madagascar in their final group game.

ALSO READ: US tried and failed to kill another top Iranian military official in Yemen

Ogu, a three-time Israeli Premier League winner, joins Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa in Saudi Arabia and he will be hoping to make an instant impact on Nacif Beyaoui’s team.

Al Adalah are 15th in the Saudi Professional League table with just nine points after 14 games.

Source: npfl.ng

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!