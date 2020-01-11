Ogu: Saudi club Al Adalah sign Nigeria midfielder on free transfer

Kindly Share This Story:

Saudi Professional League club Al Adalah have completed the signing of John Ogu on a free transfer.

Al Adalah equipped their squad with the Nigeria international as they look to overcome their fight against relegation in their debut top-flight season.

The move comes as a relief for the 31-year-old, who has been without a club since he left Hapoel Beer Sheva at the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

His last competitive outing was at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt when Nigeria lost to Madagascar in their final group game.

Ogu, a three-time Israeli Premier League winner, joins Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa in Saudi Arabia and he will be hoping to make an instant impact on Nacif Beyaoui’s team.

Al Adalah are 15th in the Saudi Professional League table with just nine points after 14 games.

Source: npfl.ng

Vanguard News

