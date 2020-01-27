Ogedegbe sends Ofoje to scout for talents at St. Finbarrs College

Kindly Share This Story:

By John Egbokhan

Rangers legend, Ikechukwu Ofoje has been scouting for talents at Saint Finbar’rs College, who he intends to draft into the American College system.

Doing this courtesy of the Ogedegbe Football Academy, an academy founded by ex-international Nathaniel Ogedegbe, Ofoje was weekend spotted at the football pitch of Saint Finbar’rs College conducting rigorous screening exercise on more than 60 players, drawn from various secondary schools in Lagos.

READ ALSO:

Ofoje and Ogedegbe went to America on scholarships based on their soccer abilities and academic brilliance and are now in the forefront of providing the same opportunities to talented football kids who are also sound academically. Ogedegbe said the scouting mission was his way of giving back to the society that shaped him to become the great person that he is today.

Ogedegbe, a member of the Flying Eagles team to the inaugural FIFA U-20 World Cup in 1983 is in the process of launching the Nathaniel Ogedegbe Football Academy and as a forerunner to the launch in the summer, the former midfield maestro has swung into action through the scouting mission embarked upon by Ofoje.

The mandate given Ofoje was to look for exceptionally talented players who are also academically sound to cope with the rigours of playing soccer and academic studies in American colleges.

And to achieve this, Ofoje took his time to watch the players showcase their stuff on the pitch while noting down important details spotted.

Speaking later, Ofoje said he was impressed with the performance of the players but highlighted the need for them to play with more intensity, purpose and drive, even as he harped on the need for the players to study.

Kindly Share This Story: