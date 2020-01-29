Odeli lauds Okowa over new Secretariat building

Kindly Share This Story:

A Community Leader and chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party Prince David Odeli, has commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for the ongoing construction of new secretariat complex, noting that the project will open up abundant advantages in the business of governance.

The Community Leader made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Warri saying that “apart from efficiency in service delivery, the new secretariat complex designed to accommodate all ministries, departments and agencies, MDAs of the state government, will also reduce the cost of doing government business”.

According to him, the planned provision of internet services, banking halls, crèche, and other one-stop business facilities in the new secretariat complex, to be connected to one source of power, “is a profound definition of 21st-century governance that is goal-driven and geared towards cutting-off loss of man-hours”.

, “A situation where MDAs are located in rented apartments, to the extent that some are very difficult to locate, would soon become a thing of the past, with the new secretariat executed by the Okowa administration” he added.

