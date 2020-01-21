Breaking News
Ochei celebrates Keyamo at 50

A leading edge Delta State All Progressives Congress politician, Rt Hon(Engr) Victor Ochei Esq, has felicitated the Minister of state, Labour and Employment Chief Festus Keyamo SAN on his fiftieth birthday anniversary.

In his congratulatory letter to the Minister of state, Ochei also a former speaker of the fifth Delta state house of assembly stated “I felicitate you on your attainment of the  “golden age” on earth, which by all ramifications is worth celebrating,  as you have continually impacted the society positively within this span”.

He further observed that the minister has contributed immensely to the welfare of humanity especially the down-trodden, through his exemplary  traits of selflessness, love, patriotism, philanthropy and forthrightness.

While wishing Chief Keyamo a blissful golden  anniversary, Ochei  prayed God to avail him of robust health, wisdom and longevity to enable him chalk up more fruitful years to the benefit of mankind.

