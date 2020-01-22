Obaseki’s men trying to swindle him over documentary on Oshiomhole — Mayaki

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

Former Executive Director, Media Affairs to Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Prince John Mayaki has dismissed moves by a former Speaker of the Edo state House of Assembly, Hon. Kabiru Adjoto to release a documentary exposing the “dark side” of Oshiomhole when he held sway as governor of the state.

Vanguard had on Monday quoted Adjoto as saying he was ready to release the three-hour documentary “exposing the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole’s dark waters.’’

Adjoto, who described Oshiomhole as his long-time political confidant, said the documentary would expose the APC Chairman’s “dirty malfeasance in his days as governor of Edo State”, alleging how the former governor mismanaged the Edo Central Hospital contract and the N30 billion Benin Storm Water project.

However, in a statement on Wednesday, Mayaki who is now a Professional Consultant on Communication, Management and Strategy said: “there is a contest amongst the leeches and hangers-on of the embattled Godwin Obaseki on who will get the fattest share of the illegal cake the governor has declared for anyone willing to trade his voice, dignity, and reputation by lowering into the septic tank, alongside roaches and other earthly scums, to swim in dirt and rub same on other people as they try, fruitlessly so, to bargain for another four years after a previous one of no show”.

He said “from Pedro Obaseki who told the world his cousin, the governor, is an incompetent opportunist in 2016 but is now hopping from one media station to another in defense of the same man even though his evil premonitions years ago have all fully manifested, to countless other social media actors ranting and shouting as if they are personally bereaved, everyone is engaged in the war of ‘who go dribble this mugu governor pass’.

“But worse of all, the most notorious of these mean men who both lack the spine and strength of character to turn down money and stand on the right side of history, is the disgraced former Speaker of the Edo House of Assembly who tried and failed to bribe his way to the House of Representatives, the dishonorable Kabiru Adjoto.

“This man, rumored to be from Kogi State where he reigned as a chief thug, a skill he brought to bear in the full glare of the world when he, acting as lead hooligan, kicked and broke chairs in a fracas staged inside the chambers of the Edo Assembly, is apparently the most animated in Obaseki’s assemblage of buffoons in his journey to a self-inflicted political apocalypse” he added.

According to Mayaki, Adjoto’s devotion to Obaseki is driven by two things: “an opportunity to extract funds from a desperate man willing to do anything and a crippling fear of life outside of government protection after years of committing crimes and perfecting the books.

“As Speaker, Kabiru Adjoto, a stark illiterate with very little substance in the way of sense however common, perfidiously stripped the Assembly he led of any independence and colluded with Godwin Obaseki to abuse processes and cheat the public. Under his watch, fake contracts were slipped into the budget and passed, hidden loans were secured and diverted, the law was implemented at the discretion of the governor without consequences, and the House of Assembly served at the pleasure of the governor instead of the voting public and the people of Edo State.

“Aware of the gravity of these crimes and afraid of the consequences of returning to life as a private citizen, Kabiru Adjoto, the junior demon, turned to his senior, Godwin Obaseki, and they both claimed victory of a House of Representatives seat before the court packed and disposed of him in the bin only after a few days of soiling the grounds of the National Assembly with his odorous presence.

“Eventually, appointed as a Special Adviser, he found succor in the cabinet of Obaseki, that gathering of men with questionable characters, one of whom is now languishing in a cell in Europe for money laundering and has been denied by the same government he was criminally serving.

“To keep his spot and to avoid a fate that will interminably befall him, Adjoto has to deliver a convincing performance. Hence his constant mouth diarrhea, his ostentatious display of support for the governor and the now latest promise to release a documentary purportedly showing the dark side of a man he is not even fit to lace his boot.

“It is in character for Kabiru Adjoto to dwell in the dark for he is a soulless man of darkness with no single ray of light in his life. But he must understand that Adams Oshiomhole is out of reach and not in the same realm as him.

“If Adjoto is out of thuggery business considering that Obaseki has reportedly found another fixer in that sector, he can turn his attention to his own life and wonder why at his age, he remains nothing but an errand boy, sent to cover the mess of others at the expense of his freedom, reputation, and life.

“What he is avoiding will befall him, no doubt. But before then, let everyone pay attention now so that when Adjoto answers for his crimes, there shall be no foul cry or needless tears of sympathy”, he added.

