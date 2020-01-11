Obaseki reforms: Edo workers to benefit from health insurance, contributory pension schemes

Kindly Share This Story:

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has directed immediate commencement of the state’s health insurance scheme for civil servants and the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) for local council workers across the 18 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

READ ALSO:

Obaseki, in a statement, assured that his administration will not relent on its efforts at consolidating on reforms and policies aimed at improving access to quality healthcare, creating opportunities for businesses to thrive, providing more jobs and investing in infrastructure.

Governor Obaseki, who reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to the welfare of workers, assured that his government will continue transformational projects across the state, targeted at infrastructural renewal, industrialisation, and social development.

The governor said, “Workers in the state public service will attest to the benefits and promise of the Contributory Pension Scheme, which we implemented from January 1st, 2017. In order to place the local government workers at par with workers in the state service, with effect from January 1, 2020, all local government workers will be enrolled under the Contributory Pension Scheme.

”I am pleased to announce that beginning from new year day, all civil servants in the state would be enrolled in the social health insurance scheme, which guarantees efficient and affordable healthcare.

The scheme, which is also open to everyone else, has already begun capturing people in other sectors, from artisans and market women to other operators of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the state. A commission has been established and funding has been provided through the Basic Health Care Provision Fund from the Federal Government, which we have complemented at the state level.”

”Even though we have achieved successes in many of our policy areas, we still have a long way to go. From our experience so far, we are convinced that although the challenges are daunting, as a people and government, we can significantly change our circumstances and place Edo State and indeed our country where they should be in Africa”, Obaseki added.

The Edo State Government implemented the pilot health insurance scheme for residents across the state, following the launch of the first phase of disbursement of the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF) to states through the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS). The scheme is geared towards delivering affordable and accessible healthcare services to residents across Edo State.

The initiative is managed under the Edo-HIP which is setup to undertake the Federal Government-led drive for Universal Health Coverage (UHC). Edo-HIP is a series of government-led interventions to strengthen access to efficient and sustainable quality healthcare services with the central focus of improving the health status and well-being of citizens of Edo State.

The Contributory Pension Scheme took full effect in Edo State by January 1st, 2017 with workers in the state service, creating an efficient pension management regime, which provides adequate welfare for retired workers and ensures the state doesn’t run the risk of pilling up pension arrears in future.

Kindly Share This Story: