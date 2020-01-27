Obaseki lifts suspension on Egor LG Chairman

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Enogholase

GOVERNOR Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has lifted the suspension on the Chairman of Egor Local Government Area, Ms. Eghe Ogbemudia.

In a statement in Benin, yesterday, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said the suspension was lifted after an investigative panel cleared Ms. Ogbemudia of the accusations that led to her suspension.

Recall that the council chairman was suspended after several petitions were written against her by officials of the council, alleging financial misappropriation and abuse of power.

Also, a number of local council chairmen have been suspended, with some of those who were found culpable of financial misdeeds replaced over a year ago.

“The cases brought against her have been reviewed and she has been cleared of the allegations, thus, her reinstatement. She is to resume office immediately,” Osagie said.

He said the reinstatement would provide her the opportunity to continue in re positioning the local council area in line with the vision of Obaseki-led administration of efficient management of the councils on the principles of probity and people-driven development.

