Obaseki intensifies infrastructural devt, as Irhirhi/Aruogba, Ugbor-Amagba roads, others excite Edo residents

Kindly Share This Story:

As the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration intensifies efforts to drive infrastructural development across Edo state, residents in the state have commended the governor’s rapid road construction projects, which are opening up communities to investment opportunities.

Speaking to journalists at the weekend, the excited residents said the governor has sustained road construction in urban and rural areas to their delight and is opening up communities that were hitherto unreachable.

The residents were reacting to the road recently constructed by the governor connecting Irhirhi, Aruogba, Obazagbon, Oke-Oroma, Obagienevbosa, Ogheghe and Sapele Road bypass, in two Local Government Areas of Edo State. The 18.5km project is a link road between Benin – Sapele Road and Airport Road.

They also applauded the governor for the reconstruction of the Ugbor-Amagba road, which covers 13.8km.

According to Mrs. Rebecca Idemudia, a resident of Obazagbon community, the road construction will further ameliorate the suffering of the people.

“The construction of this road is a relief to many of us in this community. We also see what is happening in other parts of the state and we are proud to have Obaseki as our governor. He is doing really well in road construction.

“We appreciate the governor because he has turned our grief to joy; we went through a lot of pains in the past as a result of the dilapidated nature of the road but now the story has all changed and we thank Governor Obaseki for his people-oriented projects”

“Also, his giant strides in education are commendable and we pray that God gives him the opportunity to continue the good works across Edo state. He already has the support of the people and the voice of the people is the voice of God”, she added.

A tricycle rider, simply identified as Papa ThankGod, said Governor Obaseki’s achievements in the last three years has surpassed those of his predecessors.

“We can’t thank the governor enough for this road project. It has never been this good for us as a people; even the cost of living here has reduced as a result of the reduction in transport fares. I never dreamt that I will ride on a tarred road in this community having experienced many years of pains and neglect.

“When I remember how much I spend on repairs of my tricycle (keke) on a monthly basis, I have no choice than continue to pray for the governor. Governor Obaseki has continued to show his interest in the wellbeing of Edo people. It is encouraging to know that we still have leaders in this country who are concerned about the welfare of the people. We are proud of him and wish him a successful second term in office.”

Some youths from Oke-Oroma community, who declared their support to the governor’s second term bid, said they were impressed by his massive human and infrastructural development in the state.

A youth leader in the community said, “Oke-oma youths are happy that our road has been constructed and we appreciate the state government for the project. This road will improve economic activities in the area as people can now easily access this community. The governor is working and we will continue to support his government.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: