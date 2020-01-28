NYSC will start revenue generation soon – DG

Kindly Share This Story:

The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim on Tuesday in Jos said that the service would soon start revenue generation.

“We are going to start generating revenue and in our next budget we are going to include Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

“When we generate the revenue, we can drop something in the treasury and take overhead off government. I have told the man overseeing our ventures that every kobo must be accounted for.

“We must declare everything for Nigerians to see,” Ibrahim said while addressing NYSC staff in Plateau

The NYSC boss said that service was employing several avenues to generate revenue, saying that one of the avenues was to revive NYSC farms across the country.

He noted the security of those working on the farms would be given the desired attention.

Ibrahim, however, said he had discussed with the National Security Adviser to task the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to give them agro rangers to protect corps members and the farms.

He said: “The DG zonal and local government inspectors must have your ears on the ground because of the security challenges.’’

Ibrahim advised them to liaise with the Department of State Security (DSS), saying that they do receive early information on security threat.

The DG also warned against the abuse of regular permission to corps members to travel out of their primary assignment locations, adding that corps members’ movement should be adequately regulated.

Ibrahim also advised the management to carry their staff along in the discharge of their duties and should be exemplary in their conduct.

