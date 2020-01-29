NYSC DG confirms N33,000 allowance for Corps members

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Director-General (DG), Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim has confirmed that the Federal Government in line with the new National Minimum Wage has approved N33,000 allowance for Corps members.

The NYSC-DG disclosed this while speaking to Corps members at the NYSC Bauchi State Secretariat during his working visit to the State.

In a press statement posted on the official Facebook page of NYSC, the DG explained: “provision had been made for the new allowance in the year 2020 Budget, adding that payment would commence as soon as funds are released by the appropriate authorities.”

This was as he was elucidating the actual amount the Corps members should be expecting contrary to different amounts circulating on social media.

Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim also advised the Corps members to be security-conscious and warned against rumour-mongering and negative usage of the Social Media.

Corps members were also enjoined to avoid unauthorized journey and in instances, they got proper approval for such, should avoid night travel.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

